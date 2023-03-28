Enzo Ishall suffers humiliating defeat in Zanu PF primary elections

Zimdancehall musician Kudzanai Mamhare popularly known as Enzo Ishall was humiliated by Zanu-PF supporters after receiving only seven votes out of 1,385 in Sunningdale, Harare during Zanu-PF primary elections held at the weekend.

Enzo, who is usually invited to perform at the party’s rallies with producers DJ Fantan and Levels, was defeated massively in the primaries.

Only seven people remembered him while more than 1,378 rejected the musician.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said “I don’t understand why the young man chose to taint his name joining Zanu PF and being rejected by them too.”

Zanu-PF is, however, seemingly divided over results of the primary elections as party bigwigs feel being let down by their leaders following the emancipation of new and young turks in the party.

Preliminary results saw a new Zanu-PF support base emerging following the fall of several party heavyweights, including ministers amid reports of factionalism aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Several veteran parliamentarians were left in shock after they fell by the wayside during the party’s internal election. Some are also crying foul citing incidents of alleged rigging and electoral malpractices.

The party has since appointed an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of rigging and electoral malpractices. This is likely to influence the results.

Zanu-PF national political commissar Mike Bimha warned members against publishing preliminary results when they are yet to be endorsed by the Politburo.

“The official results of the primary elections are announced by the national command centre at the party headquarters. There could be other sources giving information through Twitter, but those results are not official.

“We need to be very thorough and verify these results. In most areas, results are posted at the centre and they remain unofficial. These results are preliminary as they are subjected to discussion in the Politburo, after that, they can be final results,” he said.