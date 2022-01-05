Enzo Ishall, Holy Ten, Roki, Nutty O produced 2021 defining moments

It’s almost impossible to talk about 2021 highlights without mentioning Enzo Ishall, Holy Ten, Roki and Nutty O.

Roki’s musical come back

2021 was surely Roki’s year as he was crowned ‘Man of the moment’ after he was picked up and signed under Passion Java records.

The 36-year-old musician stole the limelight in July after he smashed the Zimbabwean YouTube record by recording over a million views in the space of four days.

In an exclusive interview with Nehanda Radio at the time, the Patati Patata hit maker said he was determined to work very hard.

“Eish I don’t know my guy… right now I am from the studio been working all night we are working that’s all I can tell you,” said Roki.

Since his rise in July, he has managed to be consistent and stay at the top of the charts.

ExQ and Tocky Vibes’ copyright dispute

Another urban grooves artist who stole the limelight last year, was ExQ but not for a good reason.

The Pahukama crooner was caught up in a copyright dispute for the song Wakatemba with Tocky Vibes after he allegedly backed down on their gentlemen’s agreement.

The song was pulled down on YouTube after ExQ did not honor up to the agreement to record a song for Tocky Vibes since he had done the same for him.

The two musicians later reached a mutual agreement and agreed to do a song for Tocky and put Wakatemba back on YouTube.

Enzo Ishall’s musical On and Off and Beef with Holy Ten

If ever there was an award for ‘most undecided artist’ then Enzo Ishall would surely scoop that one.

In 2021 the Kanjiva musician appeared to be more confused than anything else.

Enzo made headlines after he announced that he was switching his genre from Zimdancehall to Hip Hop.

Unfortunately he did not last long as a rapper. During his two minutes of fame as a rapper he sparked beef with Holy Ten which he clearly bowed out of.

After switching to Hip Hop in September, Enzo made headlines as he claimed he was resigning from music due to mental health struggles. A month down the line, the Magate hitmaker was back again in music.

Nutty O’s debut album

Of course Nutty O had the most defining moment in the music industry after he released his most anticipated debut album Mustard Seed.

Nutty O who rose to fame in 2016, recorded various hit songs and surprised his fans with a debut album.

Mustard Seed received overwhelming support which has never been seen in Zim music circles. Nehanda Radio