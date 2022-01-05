ZIMRA acting commissioner general Rameck Masaire retires

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority acting (ZIMRA) commissioner-general Rameck Masaire has retired after just a year in the office.

In a letter seen by Nehanda Radio, ZIMRA deputy chairperson Josephine Tsitsi Matambo confirmed the development saying his retirement is with effect from the 1st of February 2022.

“The Board, with sincere regret, announces the early retirement of Mr. Rameck Masaire who was the Acting Commissioner General of ZIMRA. The retirement is with effect from 1 February 2022,” read part of the letter.

“He tendered the early retirement notice on 30 December 2021. Mr. Masaire re-joined ZIMRA to the position of Commissioner Domestic Taxes on 1 September 2018 coming from Ernst & Young.

“He served in that role until 1 February 2021 when he was appointed Acting Commissioner General of ZIMRA, the role he has been executing until his retirement notice.

ZIMRA has, accordingly, appointed board member, Moris Mpofu, as Acting Commissioner General with effect from 1 January 2022 until 30 April 2022.

“With his vast tax knowledge and experience, he has provided valuable leadership to the organisation and the team that he has been working with over the years.

“A number of notable achievements have been recorded during his time in ZIMRA, which will remain as invaluable legacy for the organisation and the nation. The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Masaire for his contribution to the organisation and wish him well in his next endeavors.

“In the same breath, on behalf of the Board, I announce the appointment of Board Member, Dr. Moris B. Mpofu, as Acting Commissioner General with effect from 1 January 2022 until 30 April 2022 with the hope that within that time the processes of recruiting a substantive Commissioner General would have been finalised. Dr. Mpofu’s appointment is in terms of section 17 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31]. Please accord Dr. Mpofu the necessary support as he steers the ship forward,” further read the letter.

ZIMRA spokesperson Musasiyashe Daniel Kufakunesu simply told Nehanda Radio “official statement coming soon.”

Masaire joined ZIMRA after the resignation of Faith Mazani, who joined the International Monetary Fund.

Prior to that Masaire worked as a Technical Manager, Regional Controller – Harare Port and Harare Audits, Regional Controller – Beitbridge border post for ZIMRA. He brought vast regional experience, having worked as Lead People Advisory Services in the central cluster (Zambia, Malawi) and Risk Management review in Kenya. Nehanda Radio