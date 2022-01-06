Moris Mpofu lands top ZIMRA post after being fired from ZCDC over corruption allegations

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has appointed Moris Mpofu as acting commissioner-general after the retirement of Rameck Masaire who served only one year in the office.

In a letter seen by Nehanda Radio, ZIMRA deputy chairperson Josephine Tsitsi Matambo confirmed the development saying his retirement is with effect from the 1st of February 2022.

“The Board, with sincere regret, announces the early retirement of Mr. Rameck Masaire who was the Acting Commissioner General of ZIMRA. The retirement is with effect from 1 February 2022,” read part of the letter.

“He tendered the early retirement notice on 30 December 2021. Mr. Masaire re-joined ZIMRA to the position of Commissioner Domestic Taxes on 1 September 2018 coming from Ernst & Young. He served in that role until 1 February 2021 when he was appointed Acting Commissioner General of ZIMRA, the role he has been executing until his retirement notice.

Accordingly ZIMRA appointed board member, Mpofu, as Acting Commissioner General with effect from 1 January 2022 until 30 April 2022.

“In the same breath, on behalf of the Board, I announce the appointment of Board Member, Dr. Moris B. Mpofu, as Acting Commissioner General with effect from 1 January 2022 until 30 April 2022 with the hope that within that time the processes of recruiting a substantive Commissioner General would have been finalised. Dr. Mpofu’s appointment is in terms of section 17 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31].

“Please accord Dr. Mpofu the necessary support as he steers the ship forward,” further read the letter.

Nehanda Radio took a sneak peek into Mpofu’s conduct when he supervised other government departments.

In May 2019, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board of directors fired seven senior executives, including then CEO Mpofu following reports of rampant corruption and abuse of office.

Mpofu at one point in that same year was arraigned on charges of criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly recommended that ZCDC should sell diamonds to a blacklisted buyer.

He was released on ZWL 2 000 bail by magistrate Barbara Mateko. The State later withdrew charges against him.

The retired Masaire joined ZIMRA after the resignation of Faith Mazani, who joined the International Monetary Fund.

Prior to that Masaire worked as a Technical Manager, Regional Controller – Harare Port and Harare Audits, Regional Controller – Beitbridge border post for ZIMRA. He brought vast regional experience, having worked as Lead People Advisory Services in the central cluster (Zambia, Malawi) and Risk Management review in Kenya.