Chamisa: ‘2022 is a year for citizen action.. we must deliver change’

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said ‘2022 is a year for citizen action and community leadership for change’ and urged his supporters to prioritise mobilisation of voters ahead of 2023 harmonised general elections.

In a statement, Chamisa reminded his supporters to mobilise and register to vote. The opposition leader said 2022 was “for citizen action and community leadership for change.”

“I want to take this opportunity to wish all of you, fellow Zimbabweans, a very successful, blessed and of course protected 2022. This is the year to shine and make a difference. The best is yet to come. 2022 is a year for citizen action and community leadership for change.

“Each citizen is a volunteer for change. Everyone, be an organiser, mobiliser, recruiter and an educator. All hands on deck. We have to lead, deliver change, perform, shine wherever we are.

“Be active. Register to vote. Get many to register to vote. Defend the victory. We must win Zimbabwe for change. I want to say, this is the year to do it.”

He added: “We have our work cut out for us. Let’s educate our fellow citizens on the value of voting. Let us do what we know the best, making Zimbabwe a great country.”

Zimbabwe is set to hold its harmonised elections in 2023, next year. Chamisa and Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa are expected to face each other for the second time since the opposition leader’s controversial defeat in 2018.

Mnangagwa’s victory was only confirmed by the Constitutional Court during the last plebiscite when the MDC Alliance raised allegations of rigging against Zanu PF. Nehanda Radio