Prominent rapper Takura opens up about having suicidal thoughts

More local celebrities are opening up about their mental health struggles with Zim dance hall chanter Enzo Ishall being the most talked about after publicly admitting to suffering from depression.

This time around, chart topping Zim Hip Hop rapper Takura has opened up about having suicidal thoughts and being misunderstood.

Takura who has always kept his personal life private, decided to give his followers a glimpse into his inner life and what he is struggling with.

He posted on his twitter account yesterday saying, “suicide has really been on my mind lately… it’s not easy feeling like everyone you love hates you because you’re worst person in the world … misunderstood.”

Takura is one artists who has managed to keep his private life away from the media and has always let his music do the talking.

Mental health issues have become a topic of concern globally and most celebrities have started opening up about their struggles.

Earlier in September Enzo, also opened up about going through some personal stuff after announcing he was quitting music.

In one of his statements speaking about how he had lost his inner peace he said, “I gave them Enzo Ishall but Kudzanai was suffering.” Nehanda Radio