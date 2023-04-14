Jilted Zimunya man (44) hangs himself on a tree near lover’s home

By Martin Muleya | Chipinge Times |

ZIMUNYA- A 44-year-old Zimunya man, Anorld Saungweme of Musayabana Village under Chief Zimunya, committed suicide on Thursday last week after his lover dumped him.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed that Saungweme hanged himself on a tree near Sekai Mukodza’s (39) homestead after his bid to reconcile with her hit a brick wall.

“Saungweme had an affair with Mukodza. They stay in the same area. On April 6, 2023, he went to her house at 3 am seeking to reconcile with her. They had broken up due to an undisclosed issue.

However, his pleas were turned down. This did not go well with him. He went to Mukodza’s nearby field and hanged himself a few metres away from her homestead,” said Insp Muzondo.

Mukodza discovered the body when she woke up later and alerted other villagers. A police report was then made.

In another incident, a five-year-old juvenile was run over and killed on Good Friday. Manicaland spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the fatal accident. Muzondo said police are investigating the accident.

“A five-years-old from Tenda farm in Nyazura died on the spot, on April 7, 2023, after she was hit by a Chinjekure bus while trying to cross the road at the 236km peg near Musangano lodge. She was in the company of her uncle.

Insp Muzondo urged motorists to exercise caution on the country’s roads and avoid speeding on highways.

“Police urge motorists to adhere to traffic laws and exercise extreme caution on the roads. A young life was lost because of a speeding bus. We will continue mounting roadblocks. Bus drivers and other drivers of small vehicles should heed our plea of not speeding,” he added.