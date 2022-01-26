Zvinenge Zvaita: Enzo Ishall proposes to girlfriend on her birthday

High flying Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall popped the big question to his model girlfriend Melissa Mafadzwa on Tuesday night.

During his girlfriend’s birthday celebrations, Enzo went down on one knee asked his girlfriend to marry him and she said, ‘YES!’

He started off by giving a little speech then he popped the big question.

“Happy birthday my partner in crime, my other half…. I just wanna say to my beautiful person, you are kind, you are different and you are caring,” said Enzo.

Before going down on one knee the Kanjiva hit maker asked her three questions.

“Do you love me? The second one is ‘are you sure you love me?’ Since you are more than sure, the last question is. Will you marry me?”

Enzo has kept his love life private. In 2019 he made headlines after quitting his marriage with the mother of his son citing that she was abusive.

In 2018 it was reported that the singer was bashed by his then wife for promoting the video of 50 magate which had Kikky Bada$$ wiggling her behind.

Speaking on the reasons why he left his wife, Enzo said she was “disrespectful, uncaring, did not want to cook for him, unfaithful and denied him his conjugal rights.” Nehanda Radio