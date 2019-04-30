MuGarden hits 2 million views

By Edwin Nhukarume

Wink D’s hottest video MuGarden which features Gemma Griffiths has reached two million views on YouTube within two months making it his first video to reach that milestone.

The views have proven that MuGarden could be Winky D’s best video as compared to other projects he has done before as it reached 2.1million views as of 12 midday yesterday.

MuGarden is followed by Ngirozi which is currently on 1.7million views, though it was received with mixed reactions when it was released as some felt it was not up to standard and others audiences defended the concept of the visuals.

On third position is Rugare, a collaboration which he did with South Africa based Buffalo SoulJah, currently on 1.2million.

At the moment, MuGarden, Ngirozi and Rugare are the only Bigman’s songs that have reached million views on YouTube.

Kasong Kejecha is his fourth best on views on 750k as of yesterday, and it is promising to have more views as it is still increasing views every week as compared to Paper Bag and Chiramu that are now stagnant in their 300k views. H-Metro