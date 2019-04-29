Macheso to honour members, fans

By Rest Mutore

This aptly describes Alick Macheso’s rare family show to be held at Club Las Vegas in Southerton this Sunday.

Macheso is set to throw a massive joint birthday party for five of his band members who were born in the month of May.

The event will also see lucky fans walking away with several prizes by naming the members with birthdays at the event.

This means the names of the birthday ‘boys’ will be kept a secret and revealed during cake cutting, with those who would have predicted correctly getting their prizes on stage.

“It’s an idea meant to celebrate our own. We are family as Orchestra Mberikwazvo and if we don’t celebrate their birthdays no one will do that for us.

“We have organised birthday celebrations for five of our members who were born in May on May 5 at Club Las Vegas. It’s a rare and special show because apart from celebrating the life of these members, we are also going to have lots of prizes for our lucky fans.

“The idea is we will not reveal the names of the birthday boys and we want fans to predict that on the day of the show. They will do so at the show as we invite them on stage and name the five they think have birthdays.

“We will then reveal the names and the lucky ones who would have predicted correctly get their prizes,” said Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze.

The concept, according to Macheso’s camp, goes beyond Club Las Vegas with more celebrations for band members to be organised in the future.

“This will not stop there; we will continue doing this for others at Mberikwazvo. It’s an idea that we believe will continue uniting us as a group. We are a happy family and we just want to maintain that, showing each other love.

“The decision, however, is that we just look at those who have birthdays close to each other and we organise a big event like the one on Sunday.

“We are also inviting fans to come and join us, it’s a family event that is going to start as early in the afternoon,” said Makahamadze. H-Metro