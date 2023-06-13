Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Peter Moyo publicly asks for rent money from Alick Macheso

By Staff Reporter 54,653
Sungura artiste, Peter Moyo aka Young Igwe
Sungura artiste, Peter Moyo aka Young Igwe (Picture by Pixie Boys)

Late sungura musician Tongai Moyo’s son Peter last week publicly asked for US$300 rent money from fellow musician Alick Macheso.

According to H-Metro, Peter, who inherited his late father’s band, Utakataka Express, made the plea public during a family musical show at Steak House in Waterfalls before getting more than US$500 from well-wishers.

The youthful musician announced that he would keep on asking for money every time he attends a show with Macheso.

“Whenever I attend Macheso’s family shows during month ends, I will be begging for money to pay rent.

“At least if you help me with US$150, I will look for another US$150 to pay my rent,” he said.

Accordingly, Macheso hailed Peter for opening up on his problem and pledged to assist him.

“Chekuvanza hapana mikore yatiri iyi, we must be sharing our problems and situations in life as is the case with Peter Moyo.

“Peter you are my son, be open, I am there for you, Tongai is not dead because we are there. God is there watching, so just do the best and God will be there for you,” Macheso said.

Tongai Moyo who was Macheso’s rival for over two decades succumbed to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at St Anne’s Hospital on 15 October 2011 in Harare.

