Macheso in Chivi this Friday

By Trymore Tagwirei | Masvingo Mirror |

Alick “BaShero” Macheso will be in Chivi this Friday where he is performing at Huruyadzo Gardens at Chivi Growth Point.

This will be his first show at the venue in two years largely because of the Covid19 lockdowns. Macheso public relations manager Tich Makahamadze confirmed the bash and promised fireworks from Macheso’s album set to be released on 10 June, 2022.

“Yes, we are coming to Chivi and be prepared guys as we are coming with something new, we are going to give you a taste of the new album which is to be released on June 10. We have another show at Chigarapasi Beer Garden in Chiredzi on Saturday,” said Makahamadze.

The show will begin at 6pm until curfew times and Covid19 protocols will be observed, Huruyadzo Gardens owner and Chivi businessman Stoneshed Chikambure told The Mirror.