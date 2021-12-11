Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Alick Macheso
Alick Macheso
ShowbizNews

Macheso dates Masvingo

By Masvingo Mirror 14,436

Sungura kingpin is tomorrow (Sunday) performing at a family show at Caravan Park in Masvingo. Baba Shero’s show is pegged at US$10 and begins at 1pm to 9pm, organizers of the shows have told The Mirror.

Macheso’s spokesperson Tich Makahamidze told The Mirror that the Sungura maestro is ready to show his guitar prowess to his fans after he last performed in the Ancient City in February last year

“The whole band is ready and we will sample some new works. We havent performed in Masvingo since February last year and we are going to quench our fans thirst,” said Makahamidze.

“We have a kids play centre with quad bikes and a jumping castle, traditional meals, gango, full bar and catering and we hope people will come in numbers,” said Caravan Park management.

Meanwhile top Hip-hop artist Holy Ten who Voltz JT lived up to their billing at the inaugural Masvingo Hip-hop Festival held at Flamboyant Hotel last night.

Related Articles

Stacy Macheso happy with new music

17,934

Zim acts make a beeline for South Africa as Macheso…

19,517

One step at a time Ngwazi

19,870

My father inspires me: Stacy Macheso

26,028

The show attracted hundreds of hip hop fans and some if the acts included Masvingo’s Kris Newton, Shian and Monzon among others who delivered polished acts. Masvingo Mirror

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Masvingo Mirror 13 posts
You might also like More from author
Comments