Macheso dates Masvingo

Sungura kingpin is tomorrow (Sunday) performing at a family show at Caravan Park in Masvingo. Baba Shero’s show is pegged at US$10 and begins at 1pm to 9pm, organizers of the shows have told The Mirror.

Macheso’s spokesperson Tich Makahamidze told The Mirror that the Sungura maestro is ready to show his guitar prowess to his fans after he last performed in the Ancient City in February last year

“The whole band is ready and we will sample some new works. We havent performed in Masvingo since February last year and we are going to quench our fans thirst,” said Makahamidze.

“We have a kids play centre with quad bikes and a jumping castle, traditional meals, gango, full bar and catering and we hope people will come in numbers,” said Caravan Park management.

Meanwhile top Hip-hop artist Holy Ten who Voltz JT lived up to their billing at the inaugural Masvingo Hip-hop Festival held at Flamboyant Hotel last night.

The show attracted hundreds of hip hop fans and some if the acts included Masvingo’s Kris Newton, Shian and Monzon among others who delivered polished acts. Masvingo Mirror