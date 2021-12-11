Police sucked in Mashava mining wrangle…. Chamisa ‘campaign’ cited

Police in Zimbabwe have distanced themselves from an alleged police memo doing rounds on social media, accusing them of putting five Botswana-based Indians under surveillance.

An alleged leaked memo which was dismissed by Police national spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, claimed the Motswana of Indian origin, namely Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Muneer Ahmed Khan, Muddathir Ahmed Khan, Akbar and Abdul Razzak Khan were booked at a Masvingo hotel strategizing on how to fund opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s campaign ahead of the 2023 watershed election.

However, Nyathi vehemently denied that the memo originated from the police headquarters raising eyebrows on the motive of the alleged memo.

According to the memo, Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan is a member of the Botswana opposition party there and is also a representative of the Islamic Society of Botswana.

Nyathi referred questions on Masvingo police to provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa.

“We categorically deny that the memo originated from our office. We have already issued a press statement denying that the said memo was from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) headquarters. As for the issue of Masvingo police you can ask inspector Dhewa he will be in a better position to comment on that, said Nyathi.

Members of the ZRP implicated in the memo include DI Chaparira Wonderful (force number 039334D) the officer in charge, D/Cst Chapungu Tinashe 065785E, D/Cst Chipembere Tensen 065651J and D/Cst Gapare Joramu 075540H.

Masvingo provincial spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said the mentioned members of the ZRP are in the Minerals and Fauna department, and went on to say they don’t deal with political issues. He could not come clean on who supplied the members force numbers.

“The minerals and fauna department does not deal in politics. We are not aware of their involvement in that matter. For further details you can talk to our national spokesperson, said Dhewa.

However, sources close to the matter revealed that senior members of the police are allegedly working in cahoots with Ragin Kassim who is entangled in a bitter wrangle with the alleged Botswana investor. The junior police officers have since been transferred at the instigation of their superiors to cover up their tracks.

It has emerged that Botswana’s Bradfix Investments Pvt (Ltd) went into an investment partnership with Ragin Kassim as one of the directors. According to the company’s CR14 company number 2712/2013 dated November 2021, that was gleaned and also in possession of Nehanda Radio, other directors include Moedin Ameer Omar, Chipo Machona, the Khan brothers, Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Muneer Ahmed Khan, Muddathir Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razak Khan, Yussuf Omar. The company secretary was given as AMG Global CA(Z).

Under the agreement, Bradfix Incorporated Pvt (Ltd) was to mine and mill gold at Golden Hill mine in Ballymore farm, Mashava, Masvingo.

Kassim was meant to transfer his gold claims known as Golden Hill mine registration numbers 8469, 8470, 8471, 8472 and 8473 into Bradfix Incorporated (Pvt) Ltd. In return, Bradfix Investments Pvt (Ltd) was to invest through connecting electricity and other amenities.

The Botswana investors are now seeking the assistance of ZIDA in the renewal of the investment licence to protect their investments. The Indians are denying the charges and are accusing its local partners of fraud and trying to elbow them out of a Mashava joint gold mining venture.

“Kassim transferred only 4 blocks except 8470 on which much of the investment is concentrated. We were not aware of this and Kassim now avers that we were trespassing on his claim, that which he didn’t transfer to Bradfix Incorporated as agreed, that on which most of our investment went on”, reads a letter to ZIDA dated July 16, 2021 written by Sarfaraz, one of the directors.

It also emerged that names of Masvingo people that were dropped as working with the Indians to fund Chamisa campaigns were actually Kassims employees or business acquaintances.

Takunda Hungwe was Bradfixs operations manager and one Selemani a former army Colonel, and Gulam Mohammed Patel were once involved in business with Kassim.

Kassim said his partnership with the Indians is no longer binding and went on to accuse them of trying to drag his name into the mud.

“Yes, I agree we had a partnership before but it has been expunged long ago. They are just trying to soil my name, he said.

A close source to the happenings, blasted the move to elbow out investors as not in sync with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision and re engagement policy.

“The move of supporting someone who is trying to elbow out investors by the alleged senior officers is in complete contradiction to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s investment drive.

“This matter should be seriously investigated if the police is treating the President’s effort with respect,” said the source. Nehanda Radio