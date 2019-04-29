Daruler releases new single

By Mediator Setoboli

Dancehall artiste Daruler Mambokadzi – real name Dorothy Karengo – has released a new song titled “Walk with Me”.

The song produced by Forcy at Vic Taks Records is derived from the hardships faced in life.

Daruler said the song Walk with Me is meant for people who hate one’s progress in life.

“The song is about snitches, people who dislike you and people who don’t want to see you succeeding but waiting to pull you down every time you try to achieve something in life,” said Daruler.

The song will be officially launched at Zebra Village in Mbare alongside HKD boss Freeman and HKD band.

Daruler said she looks forward to entertaining a number of people on the day she will be launching her single.

“I hope people will continue supporting and appreciating my music and I will make sure that I always deliver great music with meaning,” said Daruler

“After perfoming at Mbare we will be headed to South Africa – Sandton, Pretoria and Mpumalanga,” said Daruler. H-Metro