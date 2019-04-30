Three arrested for murder and armed robbery

By Arron Nyamayaro

Three men suspected to have robbed clothes at a boutique at Montague Shopping Centre and murdered a taxi driver were arrested on Friday.

The three suspects -Givemore Nyarugwe, Webster Musarurwa and Tendai Mugausi are alleged to have robbed various shops in Harare and Norton and strangled to death a taxi driver they hired to ferry the loot.

They were on Saturday taken to Mbare Magistrates’ Court where police successfully applied for further detention to finalise their investigations.

The State led by Terrence Mukuze said police are keen to take the accused persons for indications, identification parade and investigate where the stolen goods were sold.

“Police, represented by the investigating officer are applying for a warrant of further detention in order to complete their investigations since the normal detention is to lapse by 28th of April,” said Mukuze before the court. H-Metro