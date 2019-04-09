Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNews

Bounty Lisa, Ricky Fire an item?

46,577 0

By Praise Masvosva

Soul Jah Love’s former wife Bounty Lisa and Ricky Fire are reportedly seeing each other.

Bounty and Rick Fire
Bounty and Rick Fire

This emerged after their picture went viral on social media with the general consensus being that the two were in love.

The picture seems to suggest that Ricky Fire has taken over from where Soul Jah Love has left.

Related Articles

Ricky Fire ignites flame

12,950 77

‘I still love Bounty Lisa’…Soul Jah Love…

48,891 8

Soul Jah Love pleads for divine intervention

42,637 62

Soul Jah Love sings about Bounty Lisa assault

19,083 36

The two are however, pouring water on the affair deciding to keep their own space.

Contacted for comment Bounty said she was not at liberty to comment.

“These days I don’t want to be involved in stories,” she said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Ricky Fire who could not neither confirm nor deny the love affair rumours.

“Jah man I am not willing to give you any comment, nyorai zvamunoda ikoko,” he said.

However, Ricky Fire told this publication that he is constant communication with Bounty Lisa and the two were working on a new project.

“I talk to her a lot.

“We are working on a new song together and it will hit the market soon,” he said. H-Metro

You might also like More from author