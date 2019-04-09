Bounty Lisa, Ricky Fire an item?

By Praise Masvosva

Soul Jah Love’s former wife Bounty Lisa and Ricky Fire are reportedly seeing each other.

This emerged after their picture went viral on social media with the general consensus being that the two were in love.

The picture seems to suggest that Ricky Fire has taken over from where Soul Jah Love has left.

The two are however, pouring water on the affair deciding to keep their own space.

Contacted for comment Bounty said she was not at liberty to comment.

“These days I don’t want to be involved in stories,” she said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Ricky Fire who could not neither confirm nor deny the love affair rumours.

“Jah man I am not willing to give you any comment, nyorai zvamunoda ikoko,” he said.

However, Ricky Fire told this publication that he is constant communication with Bounty Lisa and the two were working on a new project.

“I talk to her a lot.

“We are working on a new song together and it will hit the market soon,” he said. H-Metro