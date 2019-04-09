It’s hard to ignore my calling: Joe Local

Sulumani Chimbetu’s confidante, Joe “Local” Nyamungoma, reckons it’s hard to ignore his calling as a musician.

The 40-year-old, who shelved the microphone to hone hills skills under the Orchestra Dendera Kings boss’ tutelage, has vowed to fulfil his calling by recording his second album.

Titled Kuseri Kwacho, Joe Local’s album will be officially launched tomorrow at the Red Café.

It carries seven tracks namely Yave, Ndarova Smart, Peter Ndlovu, Makomo, Ndafara Chose, Kudendera and Mhoroyi.

Speaking ahead of the album launch, the affable crooner said he was looking forward to the end.

“I can’t believe I will be ending my nine-year album drought after releasing my first album – Mhoroyi Mhoroyi – in the year 2010.

“It was a good album but work commitments and the death of my sponsor – Prince Tendai – affected my progress and I had to join Suluman Chimbetu’s group as a publicist and assistant manager.

“I am glad that I have managed to record my second album – Kuseri Kwacho – which I hope will hold its own.

“Initially, we wanted to call it Mvema but still album acho imvema futhi pacharo,” he said.

To add decency to the event, Joe Local has invited Alick Macheso.

“I have extended my invitation to Alick Macheso’s people to come and support as at the launch.

“As for Sulu, it’s obvious he will be there along with Jah Prayzah’s representatives, music promoters, journalists, radio and television personalities.

“On my side, I have also invited music promoter Daniel Masaiti, fellow workmates at Ekhaya Petroleum like mama Daisy Rusere, Anderson Tagara, Blessing Jecha, Blessing Nyambiya, Simon Sadomba, Divine Assignments bosses among others,’’ he said.

In a recent interview with H-Metro, he also explained the time he took working on the second album:

“I took me three months working on this album and I took less time comparing with the first one.

“On this one, I did not rehearse a lot, I worked with Norman Tapambwa who happen to be my producer and instrumentalist.

“Norman Tapambwa played all the instruments so I would just come with my song in the studio totoita ipapo ipapo tiritwo yotopera,” he said.

Whether Joe Local’s album will be embraced by many or not, the affable crooner and entertainment consultant believes he is not only following his passion but calling, at list according to him.

The event starts at 8pm till very late. H-Metro