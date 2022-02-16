Chamisa gets high on Ricky Fire’s “more fire” support of CCC party

Zim-Dancehall chanter Tulani Takavada, popularly known as Ricky Fire, has endorsed opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party with a rock n roll single.

Ricky Fire, who is known for songs that include Mbudzi Huku Mombe and Dzekwa Dhala, posted a video on Monday wearing CCC’s special yellow attire.

The Ndiratidze Zvaunoita singer had lyrics: “Ndrikuuya ndakapfeka yellow. Ndakapfeka yellow (I’m coming wearing yellow).

When Chamisa dumped the MDC Alliance last month, forming the CCC, he dumped the red colour and adopted gold and yellow.

In what seemed like a blast at the ruling Zanu PF party, Ricky Fire said: “Tarisa vane kahunhu kavo kehu selfish (look, they have a tendency of being selfish)”.

Chamisa celebrated the song by retweeting it after it was posted by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

The opposition leader simply said: “More fire Ricky! Zimbabwe must change!”

Prominent CCC official Treasure Basopo said: “Ricky Fire! Ricky Motto has endorsed, probated and Rubber-stamped the People’s Yellow Project. Another artist amongst heroes like Sanni Makhalima, history will remember you great artists Ricky Fire”

Meanwhile, singer and record producer Sanii Makhalima has already indicated that he is backing Chamisa to become the next president of Zimbabwe.

The Ndipe Rudo star, now based in Australia, surprised his fans last month by liking a Facebook post by Chamisa before writing: “May we as Zimbabweans be blessed with a brighter tomorrow. Our generation’s blood, sweat and tears shouldn’t be in vain.”