Pre Independence gig with Bazooka, Enzo, Seagirl

By Tonderai Zvimba

A pre-Independence show with Kanjiva hit-maker Enzo Ishall, his Chillspot Records stablemate Bazooker and award-winning songstress Novuyo Seagirl will be held at The Vista on April 17.

Dancehall artiste Bazooker
Event organiser, Terminator Makoni said all was in place for the event with Enzo, who has performed at The Vista twice this year, excited to be returning to Bulawayo.

“Demand for the two (Enzo Ishall and Bazooker) in Bulawayo is very high so we decided to spoil the city’s revellers with this gig next week. When we approached the Zimdancehall artistes, they agreed to perform here as they love the vibe and response they get from the crowds,” Makoni said.

While Enzo of the Magate fame is no longer a stranger in the city, the inclusion of Novuyo Seagirl, the girl behind the Aeiou hit, is likely to change the game.

“Seagirl will likely charm revellers with her beautiful voice so this is definitely a show not to be missed,” said Makoni. The Chronicle

