Neshamba bounces back

By Tapuwa Tsaha

Former Mighty Warriors captain Rudo Neshamba has hit a comeback after a two year hiatus from the game.

The talented skipper who has been out due to a knee injury says her decision to play again has more to do with her love for women football.

She made her first appearance after the break at the weekend Super League opening game for Harare City Queens when they played against Black Rhinos Queens.

“It’s good to be back and playing again after such a long time.

“I am excited,strong and hopefully be able to make an even better impact to women football than I did before,”she said.

Neshamba last played competitively at the Rio Olympics in 2016 where her injury severed forcing her to hang her boots.

She then went under the knife to correct the injury in January 2017 and has since then been recovering.

Also a mother, Neshamba says the break gave her time to take care of her daughter and believers she is now fit to play competitive football again.

“It’s been a great two year break for me socially as well because my daughter is now grown up enough to give me time and space to focus on my football career once again.

“I am looking forward to a great season,” she added.

Week 1 Super League Results

Harare City Queens 0-5 Black Rhinos Queens

Ngezi Scorpion 0-6 Herentals Queens

Faith Drive 1-3 Correctional Queens

Auckaland 0-2 Weerams

ZRP Harare 1-0 Conduit

MSU 1-2 Black Mambas Queens

Borrow Jets 3-7 Hearts of Oak

H-Metro