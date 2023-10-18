Mighty Warriors head coach Shadreck Mlauzi granted US$300 bail

The Zimbabwe National Women’s Football team coach, Shadreck Mlauzi, who is accused of indecent assault of a female team member was granted US$300 bail by a Harare magistrate.

Mlauzi (43) who was represented by Kossam Ncube was remanded to October 27 for trial commencement by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Magistrate Dzuda also dismissed an application filed by Mlauzi challenging the jurisdiction on the second count saying the matter affected Zimbabwean nationals hence it will be tried in Zimbabwe.

lt is the State’s case that on September 26 and at around 7pm, the complainant who is not named to protect her identity was in camp at a lodge in Harare ahead of the Cosafa women soccer tournament recently held in South Africa.

lt is alleged that the complainant asked for a training programme and the accused invited her to his room. The State alleges that the complainant went to Mlauzi’s hotel room where he forcibly grabbed her in an attempt to kiss her without her consent, but she refused.

On October 5, while at a training session in South Africa, the complainant told the accused that there were no resistance bands for use during training and was invited to his room to collect the money.

lt is alleged that at around 3pm, the complainant went to accused person’s room and was given US$20. Mlaudzi later demanded sex.