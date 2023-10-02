Neshamba named Mighty Warriors captain for COSAFA Cup tournament

Veteran forward Rudo Neshamba has been named Mighty Warriors captain ahead of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship competition slated for 4 to 15 October in Gauteng, South Africa.

Neshamba who once plied her trade in Israel with Ramat HaSharon will be deputised by goalkeeper Chido Dzingai and defender Nobukhosi Ncube.

“Forward Rudo Neshamba will captain the Mighty Warriors at the COSAFA Women’s Championship tournament.

“She will be deputised by goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai and left back Nobukhosi Ncube,” the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) confirmed.

Neshamba was part of the Mighty Warriors squad at the Olympic Games football tournament in Brazil in 2016.

This time she will lead the Zimbabwe senior women’s team who return to the COSAFA Cup, a year after missing the competition due to a FIFA suspension.

Zimbabwe are in Group C along with Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.

They will play Lesotho in their opener on 6 October and face Namibia in their second group stage match on 9 October before tussling Botswana in a blockbuster match on 11 October.

Ranked number 125 globally and 19 in Africa, the Mighty Warriors have won the COSAFA Women’s Championship Cup once in 2011.

In the last four COSAFA competitions, the Mighty Warriors finished as runners up in 2017 while in 2018, 2020 and in 2021 they were eliminated in the group stages.

In 2019 they finished in third place.