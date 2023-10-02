Fraud accused Zimstat boss Taguma Mahonde suspended after arrest

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has suspended its Director General Taguma Mahonde pending finalisation of criminal charges leveled against him by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Mahonde was arrested last week for allegedly squandering Zimstat’s US$4 000 by claiming school fees allowance for a non-existent child.

He allegedly tried to cover up his offense by refunding ZWL756 047.33 but it amounted to US$826 as he had used the interbank rate of the day which was 915.

He spent the whole weekend in remand prison waiting for the bail ruling which is supposed to be handed down today (Monday).

While his matter is still being interrogated, the Zimstat board has appointed Matiwonesa Phiri, Director of Production Statistics, as the Acting Director General.

“The Zimstat Board would like to inform stakeholders of the suspension of Mr Taguma Mahonde from the position of Director-General at Zimstat with effect from 29 September 2023.

“In the interim, the Board has appointed Mrs Matiwonesa Phiri, Director Production Statistics, as the Acting Director-General pending finalisation of criminal proceedings initiated against Mr Mahonde in the Magistrate court,” read a memo by Zimstat Board Chairman Naomi Wekwete.

Nehanda Radio investigations revealed that Mahonde has been abusing his authority illegally getting controversial benefits including money through school fees allowances and the latest top of the range vehicles.

He shockingly bought his service car, a Toyota Land Cruiser engine 1KD2030942, Chassis Number JTEBH9FJX0K029883, for US$300 for the services rendered in three years.

He was then given a Land Rover Discovery which was bought in 2021 leading to him owning two vehicles in five years which is against principles of good governance.