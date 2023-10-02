Lerato Kganyago’s hubby hires armed guards… as battle with landlord turns nasty

The battle between South African media personality Lerato Kganyago’s husband, Thami Ndlala, and his landlord, Feizal Logart, has reportedly turned nasty, with the businessman reportedly hiring armed guards to prevent his eviction from a plush Northcliff property.

Last month, it was reported that Logart, through his company, Urban Mountains, reportedly slapped the businessman with an eviction order, with his lease on the property yet to even lapse, as he owes R200 000 in unsettled arrears for the Northcliff, Johannesburg, home.

According to Zimoja, Ndlala was refusing to vacate the property as he has claims he has made improvements worth up to R1,3m on it.

“The improvements that the parties were doing on the property were financially strenuous on the respondents and this resulted in it defaulting on its rental payments,” read Ndlala’s answering affidavit to Logart’s demands for settlement of rental arrears.

Logart however, has claimed that Ndlala made the improvements without authorisation, hence they have have no bearing on what he is owed.

Ndlala demanded Feizal reimburse him for the renovations, a point that was countered by the landlord who stated in the court papers that the businessman’s demands were only a ploy to hijack the property.

In the another twist to the drama, Logart claimed that he had been harassed by Ndlala’s armed guards, who numbered eight in total.

Ndlala denied any harassment and wants Logart to prove that he was indeed harassed.

It is not the first time that Ndlala, thought to be a well-to-do businessman, has found himself dragged to the courts by disgruntled landlords.

Last year, he was hauled before the High Court in Johannesburg after he allegedly failed to keep up with the R25 000 monthly rentals at a Steyn City property on which he had a one-year lease.

Ndlala allegedly failed to pay rent from May 2021 to January 2022 and owed R225 000.

The businessman said the debt was not of his own making, as he had leased the property on behalf of a friend who was on the brink of homelessness.