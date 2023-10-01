Kirsty Coventry inducted into International Swimming Hall of Fame

By Yvonne Mkondani | ZBC News |

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport, Art and Recreation Kirsty Coventry was on Saturday night inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) in the United States of America.

Thirteen influential figures from the world of aquatics were enshrined, and the event was broadcast live on ESPN+.

One of the most outstanding Zimbabwean sport personalities, Coventry elevated her status on the international swimming scene after making a very successful campaign out of her second Olympics appearance in 2004 in Athens.

The Sports Minister collected a full set of medals in that Olympiad, winning gold in the 200-meter backstroke, a silver medal in the 100 backstroke and a bronze medal in the 200 individual medley.

The following year, Coventry was even more impressive at the World Championships in Montreal.

She went on to become one of the few athletes in history to win four individual medals at a single world championship.

Coventry won the silver medal in the 200 individual medley and 400 I.M, in addition to winning titles in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.

Remarkably, Coventry inflicted one of the few defeats on the then world-record holder Natalie Coughlin, as she won in the 100m backstroke over back-to-back Olympic crowns in 2004 and 2008.

Coventry flew Zimbabwe’s flag high at a time when athletes from smaller nations did not have recognition in sport.

Moreso, Coventry added two more medals at the 2007 World Championships before setting her first world record in early 2008, breaking a 16-year-old standard in the 200 backstroke.

Coventry was honored for her exploits at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Among the honorees was Michael Phelps, the 28-time Olympic medalist whose talent changed what was believed to be attainable in the sport.

Phelps’ coach, Bob Bowman, also earned induction, along with swimmers Missy Franklin, Kosuke Kitajima, Coventry and Cesar Cielo. Combined, the five swimmers captured 51 Olympic medals during their illustrious careers.