Mighty Warriors troop into camp ahead of COSAFA Women’s competition

The Zimbabwe senior women’s team, the Mighty Warriors are now in camp in preparation for the COSAFA Women’s Championship competition slated for Gauteng in South Africa next week.

The 12 team competition will run from 4 to 15 October 2023.

According to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Mighty Warriors head coach Shadreck Mlauzi named a provisional 25 member squad.

They started camping on Wednesday in Harare and will leave for South Africa on the 3rd of October.

Zimbabwe who missed the 2022 edition of the tournament due to a FIFA ban, are in group C along with Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.

The ZIFA normalisation committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa “wished the girls all the best” and said he is confident they will bring the cup home.

“I would like to wish our girls all the best at the COSAFA Women’s Championship tournament, but not only that, we will also be praying that they bring the trophy home,” he said as quoted on the ZIFA Facebook page.

“Our hopes are on their shoulders because since 2011 we haven’t won this competition.

“We are very confident they will do their best to finish as champions. All players were selected on merit.

“We also want to thank the government through the sports ministry and the SRC for finding each other with FIFA, the reason why we returned to the FIFA family and this has opened up another opportunity for the girls to showcase their talent at the big stage once again.”

Zimbabwe won the COSAFA Women’s competition once in 2011.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens), Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens), Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens)

Defenders

Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens), Thelma Masawi (Platinum Royals), Purity Mgayi, Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos) Hazvinei Dhlakama, Mitchel Nyakatsapa (Harare City Queens),

Midfielders

Morelife Nyagumbo, Alice Moyo (Faithdrive), Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens), Privilege Mupeti, Emmaculate Msipa, Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos), Ennerty Chemhere (Platinum Royals), Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Queens), Peace Kanende (Coal Wizard),

Forwards

Maudy Mafuruse, Praynence Zvawanda (Herentals Queens), Rudo Neshamba (Harare City Queens), Patience Ndlhovu (Lozikeyi Queens), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens)

Technical staff

Shadreck Mlauzi – Head Coach

Yohane Chikaola – Assistant Coach

Sithethelelwe Sibanda – Assistant Coach

Ndega Matsika – Goalkeepers Coach

Brenda Chaora – Strength and Conditioning Coach

Portia Chiota – Team Manager

Choice Dambuza – Kit Manager

Dr Margaret Maulana – Medical Doctor

Kudzanai Matavire – Physiotherapist

Dorothy Mugari – Safeguarding Officer

Chioniso Mashakada – Media Officer