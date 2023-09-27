Clemence Matawu appointed interim Zimbabwe Warriors team manager

Former Motor Action and Chicken Inn attacking midfielder Clemence Matawu has been appointed interim Zimbabwe Warriors team manager.

Matawu is part of the Warriors squad that travelled to Botswana on Wednesday for the invitational Independence Day celebrations match.

He replaces Wellington Mpandare who has been the national teams general manager since 2020.

Matawu is a Sports Science Degree holder with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The 2006 Soccer Star of the Year award winner is currently employed as an administrator at Premier Soccer League outfit Chicken Inn.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are scheduled to face off the Zebras on 30 September in an exhibition match scheduled for Gaborone on Saturday.

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito named a 20-man squad composed of local based player only to do national duty.

WARRIORS SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

MIDFIELDERS

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Shepard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals) Trevor Mavunga (Manica Diamonds)

FORWARDS

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Thubelihle Jubani (Sheasham)