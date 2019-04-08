Mhari hails victory

By Fiona Ruzha

FC Platinum captain and goalkeeper, Petros Mhari, says it felts good winning against a very organised and strong Triangle side.

The defending champions edged Triangle 2-1 at Mandava on Saturday.

Speaking to H-Metro, Mhari said it feels good to have break the spell.

“It was good winning against a very organised and strong side.

“I cannot dismiss the fact that it is always difficult to play against them but well we played as a team.

“There was a fighting spirit that is why we managed to come out with a victory,” he said.

FC Platinum recorded their second win and Mhari said they have the utmost faith in their coach Norman Mapeza that he will get it right.

“It’s beginning of season and we are trying different things.

“So against Triangle, it was a good performance and we are happy that the tactics worked. We just follow what coach tells us because we believe in him,” he said. H-Metro