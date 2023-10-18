Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi arrested over indecent assault

Zimbabwe Women’s Football team, Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi was arrested on his return from the Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa and is being charged with indecent assault and assault.

Mlauzi (43) who was represented by Kossam Ncube was set to appear before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda where he was challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

He is challenging that the matter is alleged to have been committed outside the borders of this country.

The complainant is one of the Zimbabwe National Team members.

lt is the States case that on the September 26, at around 1900hrs the complainant who is not named to protect her identity was camping at Pandari Lodge in Glenlone, Harare ahead of the Cosafa soccer women tournament which was scheduled to begin in South Africa.

lt is alleged that the complainant asked for a training programme and the accused advised her to come and collect it from his room.

The state alleges that on the same day the complainant went to accused’s hotel room and the accused advised her that he would email the programme on her phone.

lt is alleged that Mlauzi said, ‘“pafoni unonditiza chimbondipawo kiss,” asking the complainant to kiss him on his lips.

The accused then forcibly grabbed the complainant’s shoulders and pulled her towards him in an attempt to kiss her without her consent, but she refused.

lt is alleged Mlauzi further demanded to have his body massaged through a whatsApp call and asked for sexual intimacy.

The state alleges Mlauzi acted unlawfully.

It is further alleged that on October 4 both parties were already in South Africa at Garden Court Hotel with the rest of the team members.

The state alleges that on handing the hotel room keys to the complainant, Mlauzi instructed her to come and massage him.

On Oct 5, whilst at a training session in South Africa the complainant told the accused that there were no resistance bands used for training, the accused told her to come later and collect money from his room.

lt is alleged that at around 1500hrs the complainant went to accused persons room to collect money and was given USD $20, and that is when accused grabbed complainant’s buttocks and went on to say “chimbondipawo zvinhu izvi ndimbozvinzwa”.

The complainant refused his actions and demands and went away.

On the 6th of October after they had a match the accused started harassing the complainant and that prompted her to register her complaint to a COSAFA Safeguarding Officer who later counseled and reassured the complainant.