Machete wielding gang’s night spot attack leaves one dead in Zhombe

By Michael Magoronga

One person died while several others were injured after a machete and knobkerrie wielding gang besieged a night spot in Zhombe on Friday and started attacking revellers randomly.

Thabani Dube of Mangwarangwara Village, under Chief Samambwa in Zhombe, died on the spot while his drinking mate was left for dead. Several other people were injured in the attack.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed Dube’s death. He said police have since launched a manhunt for the murderous gang.

“On 25 January 2019 around 0030hours, Dube was drinking in Matipedza Night Club at Empress growth point in the company of his friends.

“A group of about 20 people, carrying machetes and knobkerries entered the bar and randomly attacked everyone in the bar. They, however, turned on Dube and his friend whom they attacked with machetes resulting in Dube dying on the spot. His friend was left for dead and was ferried to Kwekwe Hospital where he is in a stable condition,” said Inspector Goko.

Several others were also ferried to the same hospital where they were treated and discharged. He said it is suspected that the gang was on a revenge mission over an issue that emanated from their childhood.

“We suspect that the attack was a result of an issue that happened long back and the gang was on a revenge mission. We urge members of the public not to resort to violence and solve matters amicably to avoid loss of lives,” said Inspector Goko.

He said police have since launched a manhunt for the criminals. The Chronicle