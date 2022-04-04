Woman raped in front of kid by machete-wielding man in Lupane

A drunken Lupane man who armed himself with a machete and allegedly force-marched a 25-year-old woman and her two children to his home at night and raped her in full view of one of them has been arrested for rape.

According to reports Brighton Ndlovu (27) of Madonjwa Village in Chief Mabhikwa committed the heinous act on the 25th of March, just 8 days after he had proposed to her and she had agreed to a relationship.

It’s alleged the two did not meet until the day of the alleged rape.

Lupane resident magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku remanded Ndlovu in custody to next week Thursday and advised him to apply to the High Court for bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Clive Gumbo said Ndlovu threatened to attack the complainant with the machete if she refused to go with him.

“On the 18th day of March the accused proposed love to the complainant who accepted.

“On the 25th of March at 10pm, the accused who was drunk proceeded to the complainant’s place of residence.

“He was armed with a machete,” said the prosecutor.