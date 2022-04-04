Ten Zimbabweans jailed 2 years for illegal mining in South Africa

A South African court has jailed 10 Zimbabwean men for two years after they were arrested for alleged illegal mining activities in the Giyani area in Limpopo province. A further 6 months each was added for violating South Africa’s immigration laws.

According to reports the men were nicked by the Hawks in May last year following a tip off and were found with mining equipment including unwrought gold, pastel, scale, and mine detectors.

Mpathise Tshuma (29), Decent Ngwenya (22), Lamulani Sibanda (31), Skhumbuzo Mkandla (21), Ocean Mpofu (28), Prince Ndlovu (27), Brandon Nyoni (22), Clive Moyo (29), Tawanda Ndebele (33) and Philani Ndlovu (33), were arrested along the R81 near Giyani Shopping Centre.

Captain Matimba Maluleke, a spokesman for the Hawks issued a statement confirming the developments saying;

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to welcome the sentencing of 10 unlawful gold dealers by the Giyani Magistrates Court on Friday

“The accused persons, who are all Zimbabwean nationals, were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation members assisted by Giyani police and local criminal record centre members on 14 May 2021.

“Our members received a tip-off about people who were en-route from Phalaborwa to Giyani to sell gold.”

“The accused appeared several times in the Giyani Magistrates Court, and subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges.

“The court sentenced them to two years’ imprisonment for contravention of the Precious Metals Act of which one year is suspended and six months’ imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act. The sentences are to run concurrently,” said Capt Maluleke.