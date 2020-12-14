Police ban carrying of dangerous weapons in public

By Leonard Ncube

Police in Nkayi in Matabeleland North have banned the carrying of weapons in public over the next three months, citing an increase in serious crimes such as murder, robbery and assault.

In a statement, officer commanding Nkayi police district Chief Superintendent Rashayi Munoda said the prohibition order will run from Tuesday December 15, 2020, to March 15, 2021.

He said unanticipated acts of violence resulting in murder, attempted murder, robberies and assault had resulted in police issuing the prohibition order in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

“Being the officer commanding police Nkayi District and therefore being the regulating authority of the area, believe in reasonable grounds that the carrying of machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, daggers, knives, catapults or any traditional weapon whatsoever capable of use as a weapon in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display has resulted in the commission of crimes of murder, assault, robberies and attempted murder.

“I therefore invoke the provisions of Section 04 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23 and hereby issue an order prohibiting carrying of the said weapons, causing public disorder and or breach of peace within my police district and do hereby prohibit the carrying of the aforementioned items for a period of three months beginning on 15 December 2020 to 15 March 2021 within Nkayi District,” said Chief Supt Munoda.

The police said any person who fails to comply with the prohibition order shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both.

Nkayi police districts stretches from Kana River to the north, Shangani River to the east, Bulawayo-Gweru highway to the south-east, Koce River to the south, a grid at the 80km peg along Nkayi-Lupane road (Fighting Road) and back to Kana River. The Chronicle