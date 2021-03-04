Three brothers on the run for double murder

Three brothers from Zhombe are on the run after allegedly brutally killing a father and his son with knobkerries over three stolen donkeys.

The incident occurred at Bhaparara business centre in Zhombe on Friday at around 5pm.

Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Zimbabwe republic police is investigating a case of murder where two men died after being assaulted with knobkerries all over their bodies over stolen donkeys by three male adults. The incident occurred at Bhaparara business centre, Zhombe on February 28 at about 5pm,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Mr Helken Ncube (54) and his son Khulekani (27), both of Mudzingwa village under Chief Malisa in Zhombe, died in hospital following the attack by Lee, Mpilo and Moffat Moyo.

The Moyo brothers, Insp Mahoko, said alleged that Mr Ncube and his son had stolen their three donkeys sometime in December last year.

“A misunderstanding arose between them resulting in accused persons assaulting Mr Ncube and Khulekani. The three accused persons went away leaving Mr Ncube and Khulekani lying on the ground,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and no arrest was made.

“The father and son were referred to Kwekwe General Hospital where they both died upon admission,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to members of the public who might have information about the assailants to inform any nearest police station.

He urged members of the public to desist from using violence to solve misunderstandings. The Chronicle.