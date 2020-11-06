Slain Zanu PF Midlands chair’s son buried

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial chairman, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube’s son Brian (26), who was fatally attacked by machete-wielding gangs on Saturday following a gold rush in Zhombe, was buried yesterday.

Brian was killed in cold blood by a gang of illegal gold panners, who were accusing him of preventing them from carrying out their illegal mining activities at his grand parents’ homestead, where some gold deposits had been found.

Eng Ncube said his son had visited his grandparents homestead after reports that gold had been found in their fields.

“There were reports of a gold rush in Zhombe and it so happened that the gold rush was at my parents homestead. My son went there so he could see and maybe regularise the mining activities which were taking place there. He clashed with some illegal miners and they attacked him with machetes and he died,” said Eng Ncube.

He said the matter was reported to the police and only one suspect had been arrested so far.

“I understand the police now have names of suspects and one of them has since been arrested. Some are still on the run,” he said.

“We have just buried Brian and I thank friends and relatives who helped us during the burial it was a great loss, but what can we do,” he said.

Machete-wielding gangs, which wreaked havoc around mining areas early this year are slowly resurfacing, especially in the Midlands province, where there are a lot of mining activities. The Herald