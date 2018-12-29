Fleeing robber breaks leg, hospitalised

By Nqobile Tshili

A member of a four-man gang of robbers from Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb allegedly broke his leg while escaping from police officers after a robbery in the city and law enforcement agents ended up taking him to hospital.

Last Sanganai fell into a ditch and fractured his right leg while escaping from police officers.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday night near a night club in the city.

Sanganai was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is admitted under police guard.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday confirmed Sanganai’s arrest. “Police arrested a man from Cowdray Park who was part of a four-man gang which was robbing people of their belongings at a night club along 12th Avenue in the city.

The suspects were intercepted by police officers who were conducting patrols soon after robbing a club patron of his money and cellphone,” said Chief Insp Simango.

“While his partners in crime handed themselves to the cops after being spotted, one of them tried to escape from the scene. This led to alert police officers chasing after him, but before they could catch and arrest him he fell in a ditch and broke his right leg.”

Chief Insp Simango warned criminals that cops were on full alert this festive season.

“Our members will continue to do crime awareness campaigns during this festive season. We have also increased the number of officers on patrol. Criminals are warned that the law will catch up with them,” said Chief Insp Simango. The Chronicle.