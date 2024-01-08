PICTURES from Exodus Night at Uebert Angel’s Harare Hippodrome

The just ended festive season in Zimbabwe was a busy time for most churches with packed programmes to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and welcome in a New Year.

Spirit Embassy: The Good News Church led by its prominent founder Prophet Uebert Angel, certainly take their annual Exodus Night very seriously as they cross members over into the New Year.

But it was not just Exodus Night on 31 December 2023, the church had what they billed as Exodus Season, made up of seven events rolled through the holiday period.

We take a look at some of the highlights from this years Exodus Season including The GoodNews World: Awards Ceremony and Concert, leading all the way up to the finale of Exodus Night itself.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave an address to the thousands gathered via a LIVE feed from State House in Harare.

“As President of our beautiful nation, it is an honour to speak to you and share in the spirit of hope, unity and celebration. I invite you to take a moment to bask in the warmth of our collective aspirations as we look towards the promise of the New Year.

“Zimbabwe with its extraordinary natural riches from mining to agriculture offer vast opportunities for growth and prosperity,” Mnangagwa said before inviting those who want to invest to come forward.

“I take this time to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel for his steadfast leadership and commitment to guiding us on this spiritual journey as a Prophet.

“It is through gatherings such as this that we find the strength and inspiration to propel ourselves into a brighter future. I am confident that tonight’s celebration will ignite a renewed sense of purpose and create lasting memories that will incur our spirits as we journey into 2024,” Mnangagwa added.

Some of the highlights also included awards for the GoodNews World Top 5 Financial Partners in 2023; Eleanor Johnson (5th), CECM Pastor Akin and Denice Brown (4th), Director Elizabeth Grace (3rd), Pastor Othniel and Guerdie Dory (2nd), David and Chantelle Munowenyu (1st).

The Concert segment saw performances from a new generation of talented gospel rappers and singers among them GoodNews Music artist Ray Jones with his songs Danciya and Yelelelele among others.

Another GoodNews Music artist, Pastor Rikki Doolan, also took to the stage to belt out his Gospel Rock songs “Turn it Around” and “Nananana”.

There were also a special award categories for artists under the GoodNews World Music label, Rising Star of the Year; Brother Levy from Fiji (3rd), Janine Davies (2nd) and Pastor Prosper (1st).

Musician of the Year saw Bernard (Guitar London Branch) come 3rd, Panashe Matoyi (Harare Branch) and Sedam from London Branch came 1st.

Prophet Angel who is now known as the Commander in Chief (CIC) of The GoodNews World then took to the stage dressed in his now familiar ‘Royal Uniform’ to address the crowd and layout the vision for the ministry in 2024.

As previously reported the events were a bit more special given the near-completion of the “Harare Hippodrome” which has an indoor sitting capacity of 6 400.

Its has two overflows that add 600 chairs bringing the total capacity to 7000.

The Harare Hippodrome constructed in Braeside, Harare is the largest conference centre in the country and possibly the jewel in Prophet Angel’s vast property portfolio.

The Rainbow Towers (HICC) Conference Centre in Harare has a capacity of 4500, while the City Sports Centre again in the capital sits 4000 people.

Angel presides over an ever-widening number of the GoodNews Church (Spirit Embassy) branches worldwide. This was evident in the diverse nationalities present from the event in Harare.

He also reaches millions of people through his satellite-broadcasting channels, Miracle TV, GoodNews TV and Wow TV, which broadcast 24 hours, 7 days a week around the globe while also using books, magazines, charity programmes, conferences and crusades.