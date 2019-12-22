Uebert Angel makes splash on London buses with Exodus Night adverts – VIDEO

The Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church is making quite a splash in the run up to their much hyped Exodus Night at the Royal Regency, Manor Park in London on the 31st of December.

Several iconic red double-decker buses in London have been emblazoned with adverts showing church founder Prophet Uebert Angel and his wife Beverly ahead of the New Year’s Eve event.

Addressing his 330 000 followers on Instagram, Angel said: “Never be the one to be told about it … be there so you can tell others. #ExodusNight2019.”

“It’s paramount that you do not spend your NEW YEAR’s eve outside God’s house. New Year’s Eve is always a day you party with God.

“The bible says LOVE EVERYONE but ESPECIALLY those in the house of God. This year be a person of VALUES that promote your life in CHRIST!” Angel wrote.

Meanwhile the church has thrown a challenge to its congregants to make the most creative video advertising #ExodusNight2019. Angel’s wife Beverly and their son UJ did the video below;

Uebert Angel Junior (UJ) who turns 16 later this month, is taking on more and more responsibilities within the church. Dubbed “Seer 1″ he is literally walking in his father’s footsteps.

Even at the age of 15, he was already addressing thousands of congregants in mega-churches around the world. He now commands 66 000 followers on Instagram and 21 000 on Twitter.

In July this year UJ was in South Africa and was a special guest at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s ECG church in Pretoria where he was given the platform to perform miracles on the sick and afflicted. “I want to thank God for this opportunity first of all,” he told thousands in attendance.

“My father says there is no such thing as coincidence. Coincidence is when God chooses to be anonymous. And I thank God for this anonymous connection between me and Major 1 (Bushiri).”

Exodus Night Challenge

Senior pastors from Spirit Embassy in Harare