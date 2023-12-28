French top-flight side Olympique Lyon looking to sell Tino Kadewere

French top-flight side Olympique Lyon are reportedly looking to sell their Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere after another underwhelming season in front of goal.

According to French publication L’Équipe, Lyon have already joined the race to sign Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and are looking to offload Kadewere and Bissau-Guinean winger Mama Baldé.

“Newcastle United are interested in the France youth international, as are Olympique Lyonnais. However, given the former’s interest, the latter may find it difficult to pull off a move,” L’Équipe wrote.

“Lyon are looking to make room for the arrival of an attacker by selling some of their offensive players. Sinaly Diomandé is free to leave the club, as are Tino Kadewere and Mama Baldé.”

It’s quite a fall from grace for the Zimbabwean who joined Lyon three years ago from Le Havre for 12 million Euros and yet Transfer Markt now show that his value has plummeted to 2.5 million euros.

But its not Kadewere alone who has struggled, Lyon are currently enduring a disastrous campaign, sitting in 15th place on the log table that has 18 teams.

In 17 games they have only won 4 times, drawn 4 and lost 9 matches, a run that has seen them use four different coaches in a bid to change things around.

The scant consolation is that they climbed out of the relegation zone after putting together three consecutive wins under caretaker coach Pierre Sage.

Game time for Kadewere at Lyon has been difficult with the forward only mustering 11 league appearances with just two starts and nine from the substitute’s bench.

There is however no shortage of admirers for Kadewere with Ligue 1 side Montpellier credited with an interest in the striker.