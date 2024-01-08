Lyon inserted 25 percent sell-on clause into Tino Kadewere loan deal

When French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais loaned out their Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere (28) to FC Nantes a few days ago, they inserted a purchase option allowing them to benefit from a 25% share in the event of a potential future transfer.

Kadewere joined FC Nantes on loan until June 30, 2024 after a torrid time in which his game time was limited at Lyon.

The Zimbabwean international striker arrived at Lyon in July 2020 from Le Havre and only managed 11 goals in 64 matches.

He however started his FC Nantes club career with a bang after scoring a brace on his debut last week Friday.

Kadewere started on the bench against Pau FC in the French Cup Round of 64 before being introduced as a half time substitute.

He scored his first goal in the 80th minute to put Nantes in the lead before getting his brace three minutes later to power them to a 4-1 victory that saw them progress to the round of 32.

After joining Nantes last week, Kadewere said; “I am proud and really happy to be here, in Nantes. It’s a new year, a new challenge and we are going to attack with great ambitions.

“The idea is to give everything to help the team. I would like to thank the Club for the trust placed in it. I know the Stade de La Beaujoire well, a place that I really like (smile) .

“There is a superb atmosphere and I am impatient to play in front of the Nantes supporters” he added.