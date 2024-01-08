Free spending Wicknell Chivayo gifts car to singer Baba Troy after plea

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s free spending habits have continued into the New Year, after he promised to buy Baba Troy a car following a heartfelt plea from the musician.

Chivayo grabbed the headlines for spending heavily in 2023, giving cars and cash gifts to those that he felt were deserving especially Zanu PF members and supporters.

It seems that his spirit of giving has not diminished in the new year, after he answered to a plea from “Shungu Dzemoyo” hitmaker Baba Troy.

In a video taken while he was in public transport, Baba Troy asked the businessman to help him with a vehicle as the way he was travelling was less than dignified.

In response, Wicknell said he was touched by the musician’s plea.

“Ndiani blaz uyu ndaona video yake ndichingo pedza kunamata 5 30 a.m??? Ndanzwa tsitsi saka Chikumbiro chake chadairwa..Anopindawo mu AQUA this week isati yapera…” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

However, Wicknell said he was discouraged by the fact that Baba Troy did not have a valid driver’s licence.

“Baba Troy = No valid drivers license No provisional…

“I can’t and will never buy someone without a license a car…

“Anoita accident ofa mangwana chaiye then iyo Rolls Royce Spectre yangu yandiri kuita kurota iyi yosvika in the next few months ndino pfidza nemi ma zimba ….Taizviziva chikwambo chake chaida ropa…IM NOT READY FOR THAT NONSENSE,” he said.

The outspoken businessman said he would still purchase the vehicle, with Baba Troy meant to collect it after he acquired his driver’s license, a process Chivayo said he would pay for.

“However, I will still buy the car tomorrow have it registered in his name and give him in 3 weeks atora license…Now he must read highway code onyora provisional this week and I’ll pay 60 x 1 hours lessons for him then oenda ku road test.

“Once he has his driver’s license he will drive home in his car the same day,” he said.