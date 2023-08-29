Lyon reportedly ‘want to axe’ Zimbabwean forward Tino Kadewere

French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon reportedly ‘want to axe’ out of favour Zimbabwe Warriors forward Tinotenda Kadewere as the club aim to rope in Guinea Bissau’s striker Mama Balde.

This was revealed by popular French football publication, L’Equipe.

According to L’Equipe, the Les Gones ‘want to offload’ the 27-year-old Zimbabwean international along with Amin Sarr who also plays as a forward.

Kadewere joined Lyon in January 2020 from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

He signed a four year contract with the club set to expire in June 2024.

Meanwhile, recently the lanky attacker was linked with a move to join another French top flight side Montpellier FC.

Apart from Montpellier, the former Djurgardens forward was also linked with a move to unnamed clubs in Saudi Arabia, Germany and Turkey.