Lyon reportedly ‘want to axe’ Zimbabwean forward Tino Kadewere

Football
By Staff Reporter 30,827
Tino Kadewere is focused on helping Lyon qualify for next season’s Champions League after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain.
Tino Kadewere after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in December 2020

French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon reportedly ‘want to axe’ out of favour Zimbabwe Warriors forward Tinotenda Kadewere as the club aim to rope in Guinea Bissau’s striker Mama Balde.

This was revealed by popular French football publication, L’Equipe.

According to L’Equipe, the Les Gones ‘want to offload’ the 27-year-old Zimbabwean international along with Amin Sarr who also plays as a forward.

Kadewere joined Lyon in January 2020 from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

He signed a four year contract with the club set to expire in June 2024.

Meanwhile, recently the lanky attacker was linked with a move to join another French top flight side Montpellier FC.

Apart from Montpellier, the former Djurgardens forward was also linked with a move to unnamed clubs in Saudi Arabia, Germany and Turkey.

