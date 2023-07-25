Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

French Ligue 1 side Montpellier leads race to sign Tino Kadewere

Tino Kadewere is focused on helping Lyon qualify for next season’s Champions League after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain.
Tino Kadewere after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in December 2020

French Ligue 1 side Montpellier FC are reportedly leading the race to rope in Zimbabwe international forward Tino Kadewere from Olympique Lyonnais.

Reports suggest that talks between the two clubs have been held recently with Montpellier ‘desperate’ to sign the 27-year-old ahead of the new season.

Allezpaillade, a French publication is quoted saying: “We revealed to you a few weeks ago that Lyon striker Kadewere is interested in Montpellier, an interest later confirmed by Bertrand Queneutte on France Bleu Hérault.

“We are able today (Friday) to announce that discussions have intensified in recent hours between Montpellier and Lyon,” the publication wrote last week.

“The 27-year-old Zimbabwean international striker is, according to our information, very interested in the idea of joining the MHSC.”

The publication went on to say: “While contacts had been broken between Kadewere and Montpellier so far, discussions have indeed advanced between the different parties. Everyone is hoping for a quick deal. He is considered an undesirable in Lyon and Montpellier has understood this well.

“As a reminder, he is estimated at €4m on the transfer market and he only has one year left on his contract.

“Montpellier is not alone, however, and even if the MHSC is the most advanced in the file, other clubs including Leganés (Spain second tier) are also interested.

“In case of transfer, the amount should only be a few million euros. All the circumstances mentioned mean the price of the player is quite low, which should satisfy the offices of Grammont. Case to follow therefore, but it could well be that the player will arrive in the next few days on the side of Montpellier!”

Kadewere who has fallen out of favour at Lyon, joined the club in 2020 on a long term deal set to expire in 2024.

