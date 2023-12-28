Bob Nyabinde burial… end of an era

Legendary singer, guitarist, academic, former professional soccer player, professional FIFA trained soccer coach and cartoonist Bob Nyabinde was finally buried at Kwekwe Central cemetery on Tuesday 26 December 2023. Nyabinde died in Harare on 24 December from complications resulting from diabetes.

His prophetic song “Chabuda Hapana” meaning ‘toiling for nothing” or “much ado about nothing” perhaps gained new meaning befitting the hyper-inflationary atmosphere in which Zimbabwe found itself since early 2000s resulting in loss of savings, pensions and meaningful working conditions for many Zimbabweans. At the time of writing Nyabinde would not have foreseen the situation as it developed in his country.

The funeral itself comprised of music by different respected artists, speeches by family respected figures from the Arts sector and mixed feelings ranging from the acute sense of loss for family and reflections of his legendary sense of humor.

Nicholas Moyo, the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Art & Culture, who served as National Arts Council Director, gave a touching, personal anecdote of his experience with Nyabinde.

He explained: “My wife was one of the greatest supporters of Nyabinde. One day Bob called me and said; ‘I heard my fan has a birthday and you are planning something.’ It was her 50th birthday. I explained that it was private and there was nothing planned.

“With 2 days to go he called me again and asked about the venue. I told him. He said if it’s a surprise I want to be a surprise entertainer and I will bring my PA system and everything I need. My wife actually cried when she saw Bob performing for her.”

“When you look at the 2 Nyabinde boys you will understand when a man loves his children. It was not just father and sons. He loved his boys and he passed his talent on to them. He even showed this love to others beyond his family.”

“Covid lockdowns were the hardest time. Bob’s health took a downward turn at that time. Many people with chronic illnesses had difficult times with it and are no longer with us.

“Through Doctor Chitepo’s leadership as permanent secretary we ran around. People were being screened and Albert would run around to get us clearance. The love he gave us is what we wanted to give back.”

“This man was a great fighter. As a ministry we come here to celebrate a legend. At midnight yesterday at his home it was a celebration. The atmosphere was one of a send-off and celebration.

“You understand now why he was a social commentator. Albert and Agga one thing your father wanted was government support. He always wanted to be on the Intwasa program even when he was not strong enough.”

“The boys also loved their father back. As Bob friend I saw it and I felt it. In smaller families you feel much closer to your dad. These 2 guys loved their father till the end. We have to acknowledge the daughters in law.”

“When Bob got sick the boys kept it among themselves. They didn’t want the media to know. They kept on hoping until it became impossible to keep the secret.”

Many have been nicknamed “The Headmaster” in Zimbabwe before for their exceptional abilities. But was an understatement in this case as Nyabinde was a real former school headmaster. He quit the Headmaster’s office to pursue his love for music.

He was also a carpenter and one of the country’s respected luthiers or guitar fixers. His lyrics were thought-provoking and certainly caught attention. His range of abilities included being a published newspaper cartoonist. He was a true multi-talent.

Jah Prayzah mourned the loss of Nyabinde on his Facebook page saying: “I…carry a heavy heart in mourning the loss of a true icon in our music industry, Bob Nyabinde. A father figure, mentor, and a dear friend.

“To those who did not know, Bob is also behind my signature Mbira-Guitar Shell design which has been instrumental in shaping my unique brand’s image and sound.”

“His passing is a monumental loss to our nation and the global music community. We remember him for the joy and inspiration he brought into our lives, and his legacy in music will continue to echo in our hearts.

‘To the Nyabinde family, please know that you are not alone in this sorrow; Bob’s spirit and legacy will forever be cherished.”

“Let us hold each other a little closer, remember those we have lost, and cherish the memories they have left us. Bob Nyabinde will always be remembered as a superstar, a mentor, and a cherished friend.”

Nyabinde reportedly suffered a stroke and other diabetic-related setbacks before Covid. Reports claim he lost some functions on his left-side limiting his ability to play guitar.

One person who stood by Nyabinde’s side throughout this ordeal was guitarist and music producer Clive Mono Mukundu.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “A DIFFERENT OFFICE FOR THE HEADMASTER: Yesterday the headmaster entered a very different headmaster’s office, the type of office he enters alone and never leaves.”

“Bob Nyabinde was given a farewell worthy of a hero. The funeral procession is one of the longest procession of cars I had ever witnessed. It garnered the attention of onlookers who stood on the fences and eagerly sought a glimpse of their favourite musicians.”

“Nyabinde’s daughters-in-law deserve special recognition for the exceptional care they provided to him, treating him with immense love and care just as if he were their own father. This serves as a testament to the fact that marrying a good woman not only benefits the individual but also proves advantageous for the entire family.”

“Another special mention goes to music promoters who were represented by Chipaz, Josh Hozheri, Mahwindo, and Tich Mharadze. Did you know that music promoters pay for the majority of musicians’ funerals in secret? They also cover the cost of their medical expenses. However, I think they receive insufficient credit and, frequently, are not even acknowledged during speeches.”

“Since the music is documented through recordings, it won’t stop; what we won’t experience again is the joy and laughter we shared with Bob, and the live performances.”

Music promoters Josh Hozheri and Partson Chimbodza stood by Nyabinde in good times and bad. They led fundraising activities earlier this year. Hozheri said: I have known him for years from the days of Jazz 105 from his first show. He performed for 12 consecutive years at the Winter Jazz festival.”

“Upon hearing of his condition when he lost his eyesight I engaged with him on what we we could do. We decided to chronicle his journey in music especially from being a high level professional to music.

“We went to Mutare teacher’s college, the schools that he taught. We have that in a book. I hope his family agrees to keep our dates. Legends do not die we have his book and his music.”

The book is earmarked for release on 10 March 2024. Nyabinde privately called Hozheri to his bedside and told him he (Nyabinde) was doubting his own appearance at his own book release due to deteriorating health.

He urged Hozheri to finish the work with his sons Albert and Agga on the book launch next year, words which proved prophetic.

Senior journalist, Terrence Mapurisana, said: “When he first came to Harare from Mutare and he sent me a demo tape which I like and reviewed. That’s how we started knowing each other. We were quite close.” That was to be his first work which was very well received.

Mapurisana recalled a song they co-wrote based while delayed at a roadblock manned by what they deemed a greedy policeman. Mapurisana wasn’t sure about this subject matter but went along with Nyabinde who composed the new song on his guitar, in the car.

Nyabinde later developed the song and renamed it to “Ichokwadi here?” a work worth listening to. It was on an album that did very well.

The Chronicle newspaper reported before that Nyabinde was also a newspaper cartoonist under the pen-name Gwenzi. This completed his well-rounded talents in the art and academics. Today visual Art Education is as good as dead in most schools in Zimbabwe.

Nyabinde’s musical roots were within the family including his relatives Kingston and Dixon Nyabinde who were musical instructors. He revealed in an interview with Captal 104 FM radio.

Parents allowed him to use their kids in his music videos which was done on a Saturday. He credited Oliver Mtukudzi, Cephas Mashakada, Jonah Moyo and Andy Brown among others who passed through the school for fundraising activities. The video also featured his 2 sons Agga and Albert. See the video here: https://fb.watch/pb_NCc4S7D/

He cited the power of the arts to raise foreign currency including project like Cont Mhlanga’s.

Agga Nyabinde loved the rehearsals he was watching at home. Bob said: “Agga was on the video of “Pane Nyaya” playing one string on the guitar. He influenced his brother Albert to love music although he used to love soccer.”

Press reports said Nyabinde played soccer for Mutare United and Ziscosteel clubs. He is said to have had professional qualifications as a soccer coach.

He told Capital 104 FM that he played with Stanford Stix Mtizwa and Moses Chunga, 2 of the absolute best players in the 1980s on the local scene. Mtizwa confirmed having played with Nyabinde.

It is said Bob Nyabinde fell ill in Manicaland while performing and could not continue just before discovering he had diabetes. His son Agga completed the performance and has since included his dad’s music in his repertoire although he has released his own music.

Videos exist of his dad playing rhythm guitar with Agga doing finger picking embellishments and lead to the saxophone backing of son, Albert. It is almost impossible to separate between Bob and son Agga’s voices. Agga is that good. He has also composed songs of his own.

Bob Nyabinde told Capital 104 FM that: “The music industry is scary because it exposes our kids. They did well in school. One is a lecturer and the other is a marketer. Agga is also a luthier helping musicians repair their guitars. Children need support and guidance to do well in the industry.

“We always talked about it with my boys. I would play at their schools. Agga surprised me when I was recording “Chabuda Hapana” track by track and Agga said: ‘I can also do what you are doing.” And he did it. Impressed, I then asked what time he was learning to play music and he said: ‘When you practice I will be behind the door listening.”

Agga is expected to be one of the next biggest musical acts from Zim. He has been working on a UK performance deal for a 2024 visit. He was due to perform in UK end of 2023 but was forced to postpone.