Culpable homicide case opened for Mbongeni Ngema death accident

Police in South Africa have opened a case of culpable homicide over the accident that led to the death of legendary theatre doyen Mbongeni Ngema (68).

Ngema was travelling with two other people on the R61 towards Port Edward in the Eastern Cape at around 4:30 pm on Wednesday when their car collided with a truck heading in the opposite direction.

All three people in the car sustained severe injuries, with Ngema rushed to OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Ngema was on his way back from a funeral when the accident occurred.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bizana Saps for further investigations,” said Binqose.

Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa of the South African Police Services said Ngema’s companions were still admitted in hospital.

“Police responded to an accident scene on the R61 road between Mbizana and Magusheni and, on arrival, they found three people including the driver in a serious condition.

“It is alleged a white Renault sedan was driving from Lusikisiki to Durban when they were involved in an accident involving a truck.

“The three people were rushed to hospital for treatment. The deceased [Ngema], who was one of the passengers, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the other two including the driver are still at hospital.”