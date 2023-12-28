fbpx
Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Legendary South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in car crash

AccidentsFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 40,845
Legendary South African musician, composer, choreographer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema (Picture via Instagram - Mbongeni Ngema)
Legendary South African musician, composer, choreographer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema (Picture via Instagram - Mbongeni Ngema)

Legendary South African musician, composer, choreographer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema (68) has died in a car crash.

According to a statement shared by his family, Ngema was involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday evening while returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband and a patriot, Mbongeni Ngema,” the family said.

“Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral” in Eastern Cape province, the statement added. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Born in 1955 in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, Ngema is best known for hit songs Stimela sa se Zola and the 1992 hit musical Sarafina which starred Hollywood actress Whoopi Goldberg and Leleti Khumalo.

Ngema also co-wrote the 1981 play “Woza Albert” with Percy Mtwa and Barney Simon. A satirical look at the plight of black people in white-dominated South Africa, the play toured Europe and North America.

His works “reflected the spirit of resistance” during the “apartheid and liberation struggle”, the family said.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Comments