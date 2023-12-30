Actress Leleti Khumalo speaks on late ex-husband Mbongeni Ngema

South African actress Leleti Khumalo has broken her silence about the death of her ex-husband Mbongeni Ngema, describing his death as saddening despite their chequered history together.

The ‘Stimela Sase Zola’ hitmaker was involved in an accident while returning from a funeral in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 27 December.

Khumalo and Ngema, who had a 15-year age difference, got married in 1992 and divorced in 2005.

A year after their marriage ended, Khumalo, who starred in the blockbuster Sarafina and featured in her husband’s music videos, described their union as disgusting, as she did not have any freedom in the marriage.

Although Ngema claimed he was a reformed abuser in his later years, Khumalo reportedly underwent gruesome violence at his hands when they were together.

In a statement posted on various platforms, Khumalo said she was saddened by the passing on Ngema.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic death of Mbongeni Ngema. He was a pioneer of protest theatre and has left a rich legacy in the theatre world,” read the statement.

“At this sad time, we send our profound condolences to his family and in the tradition of our culture, we would like to give them the space to grieve. May the Lord give them strength as they come to terms with this immense loss. May his soul rest in peace.”