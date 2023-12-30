Scott Sakupwanya denies being Mihlali Ndamase’s new “Sugar Daddy”

Zimbabwean businessman and politician Scott Sakupwanya has denied allegations that he is Mihlali Ndamase’s new “Sugar Daddy”, saying he has no knowledge of who the South African socialite is.

Ndamase has been the talk of social media over the past 24 hours, with her relationship with South African business man Leeroy Sidambe seemingly on the rocks.

South African gossip blogger Musa Khawula on Friday morning sent the social media rumour mill into overdrive after he claimed that Sakupwanya was the new man in Ndamase’s life after her breakup from Sidambe.

“Meet Mihlali Ndamase’s new man: His name is Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya. Scott is a Zimbabwean member of parliament representing Mabvuku Tafara constituency.

“Scott is also a gold dealer and features prominently in the Al Jazeera documentary ‘Gold Mafia’ as one of the top gold looters out of Zimbabwe,” Khawula posted.

However, another celebrity gossip page, Maphepha Ndaba, said Scott had categorically denied being in a relationship with the socialite. In fact, he claimed he did not know who she is.

In response to questions by the same blog, Ndamase also denied any involvement with Sakupwanya.

“Bandla angazi, I don’t know that man,” she wrote.

The popular YouTuber has since confirmed that she and Sidambe separated in October this year.

The couple started dating before his divorce from Mary Jane Sidambe was finalised.