Munetsi scores for Stade Reims, Kadewere features in Lyon’s defeat to Man Utd

Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi was on target when his Stade Reims thumped Charleroi 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match on Wednesday.

Munetsi hit the back of the net at the stroke of half time to double Reims’ lead courtesy of Oumar Diakite’s assist.

He was subbed off in the second half together with Ito, Olliero and Richardson paving way for Doumbia, Sekongo, Lopy and Diouf.

It was Munetsi’s second appearance in Stade Reims’ pre-season friendly matches following another encounter last weekend against KAS Eupen.

Munetsi who is a key player for Reims finished last season with seven goals after 34 French Ligue 1 appearances.

Meanwhile, the former Orlando Pirates midfielder’s fellow countryman Tino Kadewere was also part of the Olympique Lyon squad that played Manchester United in a practise match on Wednesday.

The lanky forward who is linked with a move away from the Les Gones, was subbed on in 69th minute.

He replaced Jeffinho in Lyon’s 1-0 loss to United in Scotland thanks to Donny Van de Beek’s second half strike.

Kadewere could be heading for an exit at the Laurent Blanc coached side after an ‘unimpressive’ loan spell marred by injuries with LaLiga side Real Mallorca .

Reports suggest that clubs from the Turkish, Germany and Saudi Arabian top flight leagues are interested in signing the ex-Djurgardens attacker.

However, the former Harare City player might also remain at the club since his contract is set to expire in June 2024.

He joined Lyon in 2020 from Ligue 2 side Le Havre putting pen to paper to sign a four-and-a-half year deal.